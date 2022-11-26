Dallas Symphony Orchestra Has Joyous Sounds and an Exclusive Scent for the Holiday Season

This holiday season, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has music to delight your ears and a new perfume to seduce your nose.

ON (Ogni Nota), a limited-edition, new, and exclusive perfume created by the orchestra’s Music Director Fabio Luisi, is now available in the Dallas Symphony’s store in the lobby of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Luisi began creating perfumes in 2012 and he is almost as celebrated as a perfumer as he is as a conductor. Luisi’s FLPARFUMS is sold online and at select boutiques around the world. The New York Times, Vanity Fair and CBS Sunday Morning have praised his scents.

ON is the brainchild of Luisi and Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the orchestra. They discussed ideas for a scent profile and tested several combinations to decide upon the new perfume.



“This perfume is unisex, and it is very clean with citrusy notes,” Luisi said. “I wanted to evoke a feeling of joy and lightness, like a crisp, Sunday morning.”

The name of the perfume reflects its creator’s musical background. Ogni Nota means “every note” in Italian.



“Perfumes are a passion of Fabio’s, and we have talked about his process of creating new scents and finding new combinations for perfumes,” said Noltemy. “I’m delighted that he agreed to create something customized for us.”

The perfume will be sold for $120 for 30ml and $40 for 10ml. A selection of his other FLPARFUMS will also be available for sale for $140 for a 20ml bottle.

The orchestra has a series of concerts planned for the holiday season. Presented at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Christmas at the Dallas Symphony 2022 begins November 25 -27 with selections from The Nutcracker, conducted by Maurice Cohn, Assistant Conductor, Marena & Roger Gault Chair. Audiences can get into the festive holiday spirit with sections from Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, including the miniature overtures, triumphant marches, Russian, Arabian and Chinese dances, and, of course, the Waltz of the Flowers.



Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops will be presented December 2 – 11. Supported by CIBU, this beloved tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols. The program will feature soloists, soprano Jasmine Habersham and baritone Craig Verm.

Dallas Symphony Family Christmas Pops concert, a special one-hour long family-friendly performance of Christmas Pops, will be performed on Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, December 10. Dallas Symphony Family Concerts are presented by the Men and Women of Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Canadian Brass, the 52-year-old brass group, will return to the Meyerson on December 5 with familiar Christmas hits played in their own exciting style.



Acapella group Take 6 will perform Take 6: Spread Love at Christmas on December 13. These Gospel Music Hall of Famers will sing many of all-time holiday favorites in a one-of-a-kind holiday celebration for the memory books.

The orchestra will bring to life the magic of John Williams’ charming score from the 1990 film Home Alone on December 16 – 18. Watch the familiar tale of Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.



On December 20, Naturally 7, an American acapella group will demonstrate their ability to transform their voices into actual human instruments. The singers effortlessly perform music of any genre, from pop to jazz. This concert is a partnership with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters.



The holiday season wraps up with the orchestra’s New Year’s Eve concert on December 31. In her final season with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor Gemma New will conduct the orchestra in lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. Following the concert, audiences are welcome to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party.



Tickets for all performances are available online or by calling Guest Services at 214.849.4376. Single tickets begin at $25 with single tickets for Christmas Pops starting at $40.

