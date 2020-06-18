Dallas Arboretum Summer of Sculpture Festival Extended Into September

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announced its Summer of Sculpture festival featuring Seward Johnson's "Celebrating the Familiar" exhibit, a collection of 25 life-size cast bronze sculptures throughout the garden, from June 22 to Sept. 7.

Advance online ticket reservations will be required for entrance. Tickets can be reserved up to seven days in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets can be reserved by visiting the Dallas Arboretum website, or by calling 214-515-6615.

The exhibit is supported in part by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

The Dallas Arboretum re-opened it's doors on June 1 with timed ticketing to promote health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Other precautions being taken at the Arboretum include four-hour reservations, assigned parking and a 1,000 person limit per four-hour block, among many others.