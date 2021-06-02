Over a decade of research and work will come to fruition in July when the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma opens its new Cultural Center.

"The Cultural Center was designed as a living, breathing space that encapsulates centuries of the Chahta Nowvt Aya, or Choctaw Journey," said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton in a press release. "From the replica of an ancient spiritual mound to state-of-the-art exhibits showcasing our history and culture, this is a place for tribal members to connect with and preserve our past and a place for our neighbors and friends to better understand the history that has shaped the Choctaw Nation. It is an important story to tell and one we are proud to share."

The Choctaw Cultural Center tells the 14,000-year history of the Chahta people and opens July 23 in Durant, Oklahoma.

The center will feature two exhibit halls, including a giant Luksi (Turtle) along with 100,000 square feet's worth of items showcasing the Nation's treasured history and culture, an art gallery, auditorium, children's area, classrooms, offices and café.

Choctaw tribal members will participate in teaching and learning about Choctaw culture through the Cultural Center in activities like a demonstration stickball game or the Choctaw tradition of oral storytelling.

General admission for adults is $12, and discounted admission is available for others.