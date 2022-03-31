Burleson Native Kelly Clarkson Changes Her Name to One That ‘Fully Reflects Who I Am'

Kelly Clarkson has changed her last name, dropping Clarkson and using her middle name, Brianne, as her new legal surname that, she says, “fully reflects who I am.”

She explained her decision last week at the Los Angeles premiere of her new show, American Song Contest, on NBC.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” she told People (the TV Show!). “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson.”

Don’t expect The Kelly Clarkson Show to be called The Kelly Brianne Show.

As for changing her name for entertainment purposes, the singer, who turns 40 this month said: “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

