Avant Chamber Ballet announces 2024-2025 season

Avant Chamber Ballet (ACB) is ready to leap into its 12th season, performing new works in a familiar home.

“I am thrilled to announce this season with many projects that are years in the making,” said Avant Chamber Ballet’s Artistic Director Katie Puder. “It’s also special to move our whole season back to Moody Performance Hall for first time since the pandemic.”

The Dallas ballet company’s subscription season comprises of four productions, all produced at one of the most popular venues in the Dallas Arts District.

Jordan Fraker The Princess and the Pauper opens Avant Chamber Ballet's new season.

The season begins September 21-22 with the world premiere of Katie Puder’s The Princess and the Pauper featuring live music by Cezanne Quartet. This production brings to life this classic tale with dance and live music with modern storytelling and projection mapping in collaboration with Lightware Labs. This is the first time ACB has used projection mapping to make the performance an immersive experience.

Puder’s choreography will seamlessly blend classical ballet techniques with modern movements, to create a visually stunning and dynamic production that will keep audiences mesmerized throughout the entire performance. With masterful storytelling and inventive design, this new production offers a fresh interpretation of a beloved tale, leaving audiences inspired by its timeless message of love and unity overcoming societal barriers.

ACB will celebrate the holidays December 6-8 with Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker with Live Orchestra. This lush, professional production features an orchestra conducted by Brad Cawyer, the professional dancers of ACB, and a large children’s cast representing all of DFW from local auditions.

This enchanting ballet tells the story of Clara and her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. Featuring vibrant costumes, stunning choreography, and a professional cast of dancers, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages. With each note played by the symphony pit filling the theater, you will immerse yourself in the beauty and wonder of this holiday tradition brought to life by live music.

Jordan Fraker Avant Chamber Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition that often sells out.

2025 begins with Love Stories February 14-15. This production features new works commissioned through the Women’s Choreography Project, showcasing the talent and creativity of women in the dance industry. These performances, all accompanied by live music, will feature a diverse range of choreographic styles, from classical ballet to contemporary dance, all created by female choreographers. Audience members will be treated to an inspiring and thought-provoking experience as they witness these new works brought to life on stage. Through their innovative storytelling and unique movement language, the choreographers offer fresh perspectives on love, relationships, and human connection. This year’s choreographers are Fernanda Oliveira, Christina Ghiardi, and Katie Puder.

Jordan Fraker Love Stories will feature new works commissioned by the Women's Choreography Project.

ACB concludes its season May 9-10 with Masterworks, a program featuring four ballets from masters of the craft both historical and alive today. Accompanied by live orchestra, the season finale highlights the artistic genius of four renowned choreographers with works by August Bournonville, the father of Romantic ballet; Christopher Wheeldon, one of the most sought-after choreographers of our time; Paul Mejia, a leader in the modern vision for ballet; and Marius Petipa, the pinnacle of classical ballet.

This production promises an unforgettable experience for dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike. From timeless classics to contemporary creations, Masterworks offers a diverse selection of ballet pieces that highlight the beauty and power of this art form.

Subscriptions are now on sale on ACB’s website. Subscribers will receive a 20% discount on all tickets with a choice of subscribing to three or four shows.

Learn more: Avant Chamber Ballet