Amon Carter Museum of American Art unveils 4 new exhibitions for 2025

There really is something for everyone at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (the Carter) in 2025. Beginning in March, the Fort Worth museum will introduce exhibitions exploring the musicians and fashion of the Age of Enlightenment through the eyes of Scott and Stuart Gentling, a multi-city tour of the private collection of Texas-based collector Charles Butt, a 60-year retrospective of artist Robert Bergman’s photography and a nationally touring exhibition featuring a reexamination of the influence of Asian American art in the United States.

Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music runs March 15–July 13, 2025. This exhibition explores the two Fort Worth artists' fascination with the Age of Enlightenment (ca. 1685–1815). Inspired by advancements in learning and the explosion of creativity during the Enlightenment period, Scott and Stuart Gentling read extensively about the era, took up period instruments to compose their own music, and sought out texts and artifacts from the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

The exhibition highlights the variety of ways the Gentlings’ immersive engagement with the Age of Enlightenment inspired their art making in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. Organized by the Carter, Classically Trained features over 20 artworks by the Gentlings, including paintings, drawings, and music inspired by the Enlightenment world. These include a variety of still-life compositions, costume studies, and portrait paintings of period composers, such as Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart. These artworks will be accompanied by Enlightenment-era music as well as musical compositions by Scott Gentling.

Robert Bergman Robert Bergman (b.1944) [untitled], 1988 Inkjet print with lacquer and wax coatings Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth, Texas, Purchase funded with a gift from J. Tomilson Hill P2020.83

Fortune of the Spirit | Robert Bergman runs May 18–Aug. 10, 2025. Robert Bergman’s photographs present his subjects with an extraordinary intimacy achieved by removing elements of distance. This intimate approach, combined with foregoing identification through titles, invites viewers to participate directly in the exchange with the subject.

The exhibitionpresents a broad selection of works from throughout Bergman's 60-year career and showcases his color portraits, many of which will be on view for the first time, alongside his rarely seen early street photographs and career-spanning abstractions. The 65 works in Fortune of the Spirit include the artist’s early black-and-white street photographs and his intimate color portraits captured between 1985 and 1997 during Bergman’s travels east of the Mississippi River. Accompanied by a lavish catalogue, the exhibition also marks the first time the Carter is presenting work from the museum’s 2020 acquisition of 51 of Bergman’s photographs.

East of the Pacific: Making Histories of Asian American Artruns May 18–Nov. 30, 2025. This exhibition explores the continuing artistic impact of the migration of people across the Pacific Ocean and their indispensable role in shaping American art and culture. The exhibition examines how the repositioning of America from west of the Atlantic to east of the Pacific reorients our perception of American art and its significant contributors. Organized by and drawn from the collection of the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University, East of the Pacific features artworks by over 32 Asian American artists that span from the mid-nineteenth century through the present day, including ceramics, drawings, paintings, photographs, and prints.

The exhibition is divided into six thematic sections, which reveal vital moments in Asian American history and the multifaceted contributions of Asian descendants to American art. These sections include Points of Contact, The East West Art Society, Visions of Chinatown, After Executive Order 9066, Histories of Abstraction, and Revisiting Other Sources: An American Essay.

American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collectionruns Sept. 7, 2025–Jan. 25, 2026. Organized by the Carter, this is the first exhibition dedicated to the collection of businessman, philanthropist, and Texas native Charles Butt. The exhibition includes paintings and works on paper from the turn of the twentieth century into the 1980s and features works by American modernist icons including Romare Bearden, Edward Hopper, Joan Mitchell, Alice Neel, Georgia O’Keeffe, Alma Thomas, and Andrew Wyeth, many of which have never been on public view.

Featuring over 75 artworks, American Modernism highlights Butt’s vision of American creativity, his commitment to education, and opens his collection to the public for the first time. The exhibition, accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue, features four thematic sections that illustrate major throughlines of Butt’s collection, including Intimate Perspective, The Language of the Sea, Land Progressions, and Geometric Utopias/Dystopias. The Carter marks the debut of a multicity tour of American Modernism at institutions throughout Texas.

The Pollock-Krasner Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York Jackson Pollock (1912–1956), Camp with Oil Rig, ca. 1930–33, oil on board, Collection of Charles Butt, © 2024 The Pollock-Krasner Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

All good things must come to an end. Below are the exhibitions closing in 2025.

Richard Hunt: From Paper to Metalwill close March 2. Organized by the Carter and drawn from the Museum’s holdings of Richard Hunt’s Tamarind Lithography Workshop prints, this exhibitionhighlights the works on paper by one of the most illustrious and prolific sculptors of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

From Paper to Metal examines the artist’s interests outside of the sculptural form. Featuring 25 lithographs from 1965 that have never been on view, the exhibition explores the spatial and figurative ideas Hunt executed in his Tamarind work, which informed the sole sculpture included in the exhibition, Natural Form, highlighting the transformation of 2D graphic ideas to the 3D direct-welded sculptural technique.

Cowboy will close March 23. This exhibitionbrings together approximately 70cutting-edge modern and contemporary artworks, including new commissions, from more than 25 artists including Asian American, Black, Indigenous, and Latino perspectives, all re-examining the significance of cowboy imagery in American culture. Cowboy, organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver, shifts the narrative of this figure’s cultural power and significance to be both historically accurate and creatively imaginative.

Richard Prince Studio Richard Prince (b. 1949), Untitled (cowboy), 1989, chromogenic print, Courtesy Richard Prince Studio

Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation will close April 20. Exploring more than 60 years of Rufino Tamayo’s prints, this exhibition, organized by and drawn exclusively from the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, showcases the artist’s extensive engagement with prints and his ambition to add volume and texture to a traditionally two-dimensional medium. In these works, Tamayo's depictions and abstractions of the human figure are highlighted as fertile ground for formal experimentation.

