It may not be ocean front property, but country singer George Strait still hopes you'll be interested in his Hill Country home.

The King of Country has put his iconic San Antonio estate on the market, though the asking price of the mansion hasn't been disclosed.



Nestled perfectly on 12.2 secluded acres in the exclusive Dominion community, Strait's one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted, Bill Tull Estate sits atop a hill overlooking Texas' second-largest city to the south and the expansive blue clear sky of the Texas Hill Country to the north."

George Strait Puts Iconic Hill Country Home on the Market

"What is so special about this house is not really who owns it. It's special because of the amazing thought and attention to detail that was put in to every step of the build. This home truly is one of a kind and can never be recreated. The designer, Bill Tull, was a world-renowned artist and he poured his heart into this home. I'm honored to have such a unique listing," explained Tamara Strait, the singer's daughter-in-law and luxury real estate agent of Strait Luxury and Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Upon entry, two of 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces can be found. Elsewhere in the home, get carried away by stained glass windows, saguaro cactus rib shutters, and Tull’s custom-designed copper bar top.

The huge, decked-out patio appears perfectly capable of entertaining large groups or hosting more intimate cold beer conversations.



Designed for entertaining, this estate captures and blends indoor and outdoor spaces effortlessly providing the ultimate venue. Relax in the lavish owner’s retreat, featuring separate his and hers bathrooms and closets. Additionally, this home features two en suite oversized guest bedrooms all with customized baths, an exercise room with a sauna, and a separate casita offering a completely self-contained living experience. The infinity edge pool and spa with a mosaic finish overlooks picturesque views of Downtown San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country.

Still interested, check yes or no.

For more information on the estate: www.santafeinthedominion.com.