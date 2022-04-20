T-Pain Mulls Moving Deep Ellum Show Over Low Sales, Dallas Mayor Replies Concert Goers Are Safe

Earlier this week rapper T-Pain posted an expletive-laced rant on TikTok after noticing ticket sales for his upcoming Dallas concert date were less than what he'd hoped for.

“Dallas, what are you doing? ... I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I’m part of the city, you know? I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two, you know what I’m sayin’? Both regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I’ve done both! WTF!”

Now, the entertainer is now asking followers if the lagging sales are due to the venue selection and if he should consider moving the show.

"Aight. So what I’m gathering from all the responses, is the spot they chose to put me in for my tour date in Dallas doesn’t have a super dope reputation, is that correct? Do I need to make them move the show to a different spot/city?" the rapper tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson responded to T-Pain's tweet saying the concert didn't need to be moved out of the city and concert-goers should feel safe going to a show in the city.

Johnson even tagged Chief of Police Eddie Garcia in his reply and said he was available should the performer have any questions.

Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concert goers should feel safe here. Our police is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D! @DPDChiefGarcia https://t.co/ltW11VuzGD — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 20, 2022

The response from other Twitter users was mixed, some saying the concert should move away from the venue but stay in the city after recent reports of shootings and other illegal activity in Deep Ellum. Read the tweet thread here.

The mayor tweeted a final time telling the rapper he saw him perform at the AAC "back in the day" and that he was glad he was headed back to Dallas.

Johnson did not mention if he planned to attend T-Pain's May 18th show at The Factory.