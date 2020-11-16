Walmart Announces Free Thanksgiving Dinners Through Partnership With Ibotta

Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball, and Coca-Cola have teamed up to launch the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program through an exclusive promotion with Walmart.

The promotion was created in an effort to feed millions of American families this Thanksgiving.

The items will be available through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at Walmart locations across the country or at Walmart.com.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French's crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

According to Ibotta, the mobile rewards program found in a survey that more than one-third of Americans will spend less on Thanksgiving this year due to tightened budgets.

Ibotta said the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program aims to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

Shoppers can get the free dinner by downloading the Ibotta app or web browser extension, clicking on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer, and shopping for Thanksgiving items at any Walmart location or at Walmart.com.

Once shoppers have purchased their items, they will earn cash back for the entire purchase once they scan their receipt into the Ibotta or link their Walmart Grocery account.