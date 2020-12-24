Christmas Songs

Texas' Favorite Christmas Jingle is…

Verizon looked at the 23 Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state

You probably know all the words to all the Christmas songs, but Verizon wanted to know which song was the most popular in each state.

For Texas, and most states along the southern border as well as Florida, it's "Feliz Navidad."

"Jingle Bells" was tops for 16 states, including our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma. The song has been around since 1857.

Verizon found people prefer the originals of Christmas classics like Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" and the 1953 version of "Santa Baby."

Some more modern holiday songs also made the list. Elvis' "Blue Christmas" is tops in West Virginia, home of the Blue Ridge Mountains, while Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is tops in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Each State's Favorite Christmas Songs:

AlabamaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
AlaskaHappy Xmas (War is Over)
ArizonaFeliz Navidad
ArkansasJingle Bells
CaliforniaFeliz Navidad
ColoradoJingle Bells
ConnecticutAll I Want for Christmas is You
DelawareSleigh Ride
FloridaFeliz Navidad
GeorgiaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
HawaiiHave Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
IdahoThe Christmas Song
IllinoisSanta Baby
IndianaJingle Bells
IowaHolly Jolly Christmas
KansasJingle Bells
KentuckyJingle Bells
LouisianaSanta Claus Is Comin' To Town
MaineWhite Christmas
MarylandFeliz Navidad
MassachusettsJingle Bells
MichiganSilver Bells
MinnesotaJingle Bells
MississippiMary, Did You Know?
MissouriLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
MontanaWinter Wonderland
NebraskaJingle Bells
NevadaJingle Bell Rock
New HampshireFrosty the Snowman
New JerseyIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
New MexicoFeliz Navidad
New YorkIt’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
North CarolinaLet It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
North DakotaJingle Bells
OhioJingle Bells
OklahomaJingle Bells
OregonLast Christmas
PennsylvaniaJingle Bells
Rhode IslandAll I Want for Christmas is You
South CarolinaJingle Bells
South DakotaRockin' Around the Christmas Tree
TennesseeJingle Bells
TexasFeliz Navidad
UtahIt's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
VermontRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
VirginiaSleigh Ride
WashingtonLast Christmas
West VirginiaBlue Christmas
WisconsinJingle Bells
WyomingJingle Bells
Source: Verizon

