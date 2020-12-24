Texas' Favorite Christmas Jingle is…

You probably know all the words to all the Christmas songs, but Verizon wanted to know which song was the most popular in each state.
Verizon looked at the 23 Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.
For Texas, and most states along the southern border as well as Florida, it's "Feliz Navidad."
"Jingle Bells" was tops for 16 states, including our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma. The song has been around since 1857.
Verizon found people prefer the originals of Christmas classics like Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" and the 1953 version of "Santa Baby."
Some more modern holiday songs also made the list. Elvis' "Blue Christmas" is tops in West Virginia, home of the Blue Ridge Mountains, while Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is tops in Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Each State's Favorite Christmas Songs:
|Alabama
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Alaska
|Happy Xmas (War is Over)
|Arizona
|Feliz Navidad
|Arkansas
|Jingle Bells
|California
|Feliz Navidad
|Colorado
|Jingle Bells
|Connecticut
|All I Want for Christmas is You
|Delaware
|Sleigh Ride
|Florida
|Feliz Navidad
|Georgia
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Hawaii
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
|Idaho
|The Christmas Song
|Illinois
|Santa Baby
|Indiana
|Jingle Bells
|Iowa
|Holly Jolly Christmas
|Kansas
|Jingle Bells
|Kentucky
|Jingle Bells
|Louisiana
|Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
|Maine
|White Christmas
|Maryland
|Feliz Navidad
|Massachusetts
|Jingle Bells
|Michigan
|Silver Bells
|Minnesota
|Jingle Bells
|Mississippi
|Mary, Did You Know?
|Missouri
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|Montana
|Winter Wonderland
|Nebraska
|Jingle Bells
|Nevada
|Jingle Bell Rock
|New Hampshire
|Frosty the Snowman
|New Jersey
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|New Mexico
|Feliz Navidad
|New York
|It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
|North Carolina
|Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
|North Dakota
|Jingle Bells
|Ohio
|Jingle Bells
|Oklahoma
|Jingle Bells
|Oregon
|Last Christmas
|Pennsylvania
|Jingle Bells
|Rhode Island
|All I Want for Christmas is You
|South Carolina
|Jingle Bells
|South Dakota
|Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
|Tennessee
|Jingle Bells
|Texas
|Feliz Navidad
|Utah
|It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
|Vermont
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
|Virginia
|Sleigh Ride
|Washington
|Last Christmas
|West Virginia
|Blue Christmas
|Wisconsin
|Jingle Bells
|Wyoming
|Jingle Bells