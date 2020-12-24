Texas' Favorite Christmas Jingle is…

You probably know all the words to all the Christmas songs, but Verizon wanted to know which song was the most popular in each state.

Verizon looked at the 23 Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify, then analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.

For Texas, and most states along the southern border as well as Florida, it's "Feliz Navidad."

"Jingle Bells" was tops for 16 states, including our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma. The song has been around since 1857.

Verizon found people prefer the originals of Christmas classics like Bing Crosby's "White Christmas" and the 1953 version of "Santa Baby."

Some more modern holiday songs also made the list. Elvis' "Blue Christmas" is tops in West Virginia, home of the Blue Ridge Mountains, while Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is tops in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Each State's Favorite Christmas Songs: