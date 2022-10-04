Fort Worth Ends Panther Island Ice After 9 Years

North Texans will have one less destination to lace up and go ice skating this upcoming holiday season.

After nine years of ice skating, the Tarrant Regional Water District said Tuesday it will not host Panther Island Ice this winter.

In a news release, TRWD said it "put a pause" on the 4,000 square-foot ice skating rink at Coyote Drive-In, but the concept will "continue to be available through other venues in Tarrant County."

"Thank you to everyone who came out to skate with us over the past nine seasons," a message said Tuesday on the Panther Island Ice website. "Many thanks to all sponsors over the years for the continued support in making the rink possible. We are proud that we made skating rinks in Fort Worth a popular winter tradition."

"The concept proved to be so successful and grew in such popularity that it is now being picked up by the private sector," said Dan Buhman, general manager of TRWD. "We're glad to have provided the Fort Worth community with a great family-friendly destination that will continue to be available through other venues in Tarrant County."

The ice skating rink, one of only a few outdoor ice skating venues in North Texas, was launched in 2013 and has hosted 350,000 attendees over its 9-year run.

It's not clear if Panther Island Ice will return in years to come.