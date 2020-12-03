Dallas-Based Rideshare Offering Toys for Tots Pick-Up

Alto, a Dallas-based rideshare and delivery company, is partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season.

The company has dedicated a special vehicle dubbed “The Alto Express" to raise money and pick up gifts for the Toys For Tots program in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Los Angeles markets.

Riders can call up the vehicle using the smartphone app. A portion of each ride taken in this vehicle will be donated back to Toys For Tots.

The Alto Express will also deliver the On-Demand Santa experience to Alto members in Dallas and Fort Worth. The concept was a hit last holiday season.

If Alto members donate to Toys For Tots through the Alto website, they can win a 10-minute visit with Santa outside their home. While this experience is only for Alto members in DFW, Alto offers the first month membership fee free.

“Alto is thrilled to partner with such an outstanding organization as Toys For Tots this holiday season,” said Will Coleman, Founder and CEO of Alto. “We’re proud to partner with Toys For Tots to raise funds and toys for such a deserving organization, and we’re excited to bring the magic of Christmas to our members through the popular On-Demand Santa experience.”

The rideshare company has garnered attention for its approach to the pandemic this year. Many essential workers still relied on rideshare services to get to work amid lockdowns.

Within weeks of the pandemic being declared, vehicles were outfitted with plastic dividers between passengers and drivers, medical-grade HEPA cabin air filters were installed and sanitizing protocols were implemented using a hospital-grade sanitizing mist.

