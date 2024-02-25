You can't miss Emma Stone's reaction after losing 2024 SAG Award

Originally appeared on E! Online

When Lily Gladstone won her first SAG Award, her competitor Emma Stone was her biggest cheerleader.

During Netflix's live stream of the 2024 ceremony Feb. 24, the actress was shown jumping out of her seat and clapping furiously after presenter Jessica Chastain announced that Gladstone would be receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon." Stone was nominated in the same category for her performance in "Poor Things."

"My friends, fellow actors. I feel the good and what you have done, what you do," Gladstone said in her acceptance speech, later adding, "We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it."

The 37-year-old continued, "Keep telling stories to everybody in this room, to everybody watching abroad. Those of you who are not actors but have a voice, have a story that needs to be heard. Thank you for all of the compassionate souls in this room and all of the storytellers here tonight. Keep speaking your truths and keep speaking up for each other."

In addition to Stone, Gladstone had competed in the category against "Maestro's" Carey Mulligan and "Barbie's" Margot Robbie, who both clapped graciously for her, as well as "Nyad's" Annette Bening, who did not attend the SAG Awards (see a complete list of winners).

And while Stone went home from the event empty-handed, she has won other honors for her performance in "Poor Things" this award season: The 35-year-old received a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy in January and was given a BAFTA Film Award for Best Leading Actress Feb. 18. The actress had also previously won a SAG Award for her role in the 2016 film La La Land, for which she also received her first Oscar.

Both Stone and Gladstone are nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards, which take place on March 10.