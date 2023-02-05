Why Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Best R&B Song Win

We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment.

Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor — but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.

Why she wasn't there to take the stage at the Crypto.com Arena and claim her award? Host Trevor Noah explained the "Halo" singer had a valid reason.



"Beyoncé is on her way," Noah shared on stage. "You know, the upside of hosting the Grammys in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting in L.A. Is the traffic. Beyoncé is on her way."

Rest assured, Beyoncé did eventually arrive. Later in the ceremony, Noah hand delivered her trophy to her table, noting "The queen is officially in the building."

Poking fun at her late arrival, he added, "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time."

The superstar herself didn't comment on the reason behind her late arrival as he presented her with the award.

While Beyoncé isn't a time traveler, she did become the person with the most awards in Grammys history on Sunday night, and was there for the award that marked the big moment.

The singer is also tied with husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations received, which is an impressive 88.

Aside from nomination milestones, Beyoncé is set to embark on her first solo tour in six years, her Renaissance World Tour.

