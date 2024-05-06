Why Rihanna skipped Met Gala 2024 at the last minute

S-O-S, please: Rihanna missed the 2024 Met Gala.

The Fenty Beauty founder—who recently debuted a pink hair transformation—was unable to take a bow on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet on May 6 after coming down with the flu, her rep confirmed to E! News. (Catch every must-see star at the Met Gala here.)

Rihanna's absence at this year's event comes after she and A$AP Rocky—with whom she shares kids RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 8 months—shut down the Met Gala 2023 red carpet as a couple.

In fact, the "Diamonds" singer, who was then pregnant with the pair's second son, had love on the brain with her look when it came to honoring late designer Karl Lagerfeld. ICYMI, for that occasion, she wore a white dress by Valentino covered in Chanel's iconic Camellia flower, which featured an epic train.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And though she couldn't make it for the 2024 Met Gala's "Garden of Time" dress code, she did tease that her look would've been one that's unexpected.

"I'm coming in as an extra this year," she exclusively told E! News in late April, adding that she was simply "coming for dinner."

And as for why she planned to go for such a chill look this time around? "I'm a mom," she added. "I don't got time for a lot of s--t."

Keep reading for what you do have time for—a look at every single star on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.