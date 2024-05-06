Lea Michele showed off an adorable Met Gala accessory: a baby bump.

The 37-year-old actress and singer arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday wearing a baby blue Rodarte gown to complement her plus-one.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lea Michele attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City.

Her silk dress featured flowers and a lace train befitting of the event's "The Garden of Time" theme.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I'm honored to be here and bring my baby with me," Michele told the Associated Press. "I don't think I was allowed a plus one."

The "Funny Girl" and "Glee" star and her husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second child. Their son Ever is three.

Michele announced the pregnancy in a March 27 Instagram post, saying "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

Michele returned to the Met Gala for the second consecutive year. It was her fourth overall appearance, having also attended in 2012 and 2014.

It's known as one of the biggest night's in fashion! With a preview of this year's Met Gala, Sydney Sadick shares what to expect on Monday.