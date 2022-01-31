Watch Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Catch Mila Kunis in the Act of ‘Breaking' Their Dry January Vow

Ashton Kutcher just spilled some tea booze about Mila Kunis.

On Monday, Jan. 31, the 43-year-old actor shared a humorous video of his wife prematurely celebrating the end of Dry January, jokingly calling her out for having a cocktail before the last day of the month is over. A stickler for the rules, Kutcher noted in the beginning of a 44-second clip shared to his Instagram, "It's still Dry January."

The "Punk'd" host went on to explain that he and Kunis, 38, had made a goal to not have alcohol in January, before panning the camera over to reveal the "Bad Moms" actress making a drink at their home. He told viewers, "I think she's breaking Dry January right now."

"What are you doing?" Kutcher then asked Kunis, to which she sheepishly replied with a laugh, "Nothing."

When the "Two and a Half Men" alum pressed further, asking Kunis what she was doing by the bar, she caved and confessed, "I'm making a cocktail."

AsKutcher pointed out, "Baby, it's still Dry January." That prompted Kunis to quip, "I work off the lunar calendar, so it's 'Wet February' for me right now."

She added, "Don't worry about it!"

The witty exchange comes three months after Kunis publicly teased Kutcher for the "stupid" diet he went on while preparing to play the titular role in 2013's "Jobs." While fact-checking her husband's previous claims that he drank a mass amount of carrot juice to get into the character of Steve Jobs, the "Four Good Days" star revealed during the Oct. 28 episode of "Hot Ones," "He's downplaying it."

"He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid," Kunis shared. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis. So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb."

Maybe Kutcher will choose wine to end his Dry January then?