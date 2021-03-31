SpongeBob SquarePants

Two ‘SpongeBob SquarePants' Episodes Pulled From Nickelodeon

"Kwarantined Crab," one of the episodes, is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon said

SpongeBob
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

A virus-themed "SpongeBob SquarePants" episode has been pulled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while another was taken off the air because the storyline was not appropriate for children, a Nickelodeon representative told NBC News on Wednesday.

“Kwarantined Crab” is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon's executive vice president of communications David Bittler said.

The season 12 episode is set at the Krusty Krab, the fast-food restaurant where SpongeBob works. A health inspector tells employees and patrons that someone there has the "Clam Flu" and quarantines everyone inside, sparking panic.

Another episode, season 3's "Mid-Life Crustacean,” has not aired since 2018 "following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," Bittler said.

