Travis Kelce breaks down the viral photo of Taylor Swift and Chiefs coach Andy Reid pointing at each other

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl and star tight end Travis Kelce loves how head coach Andy Reid is letting Taylor Swift enjoy the ride.

After the Chiefs knocked off the Baltimore Ravens last weekend in the AFC Championship to advance to the big game, Reid was pictured pointing to the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker while she was on the field and he was on stage celebrating.

“This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage. He’s got a little point, they’re pointing at each other,” Jason Kelce said about the picture on the Jan. 31 episode of the “New Heights” podcast he does with his brother Travis Kelce.

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024

“Going to the Super Bowl, baby,” Travis Kelce said. “We’re going to the Bowl. We did it.”

Reid and Swift have history, too, that goes back a lot further than this season when she began turning up at Chiefs games because of her romance with Travis Kelce. Reid used to coach the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce said Swift and Reid knew each other “from the Philly days,” before he mentioned her father, Scott Swift.

“Shoutout to big Scott,” he said. “Him and Andy are good friends.”

“That was a cool moment to see afterwards. I didn’t get to see it because I was up on the stage screaming, ‘Fight for your right.’ Yeah, that was a cool one,” he continued, while reflecting on the moment between Reid and Swift, who was on the field, as well as Jason Kelce and his parents.

Jason Kelce also congratulated Swift for her role this year.

“Shoutout to the newest members of the Chiefs kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” he said, prompting Travis to laugh.

“Thanks for joining the team,” Travis said, before he thanked all of the Chiefs fans.

Reid, who once joked that he set up Swift and Travis Kelce, has talked about what life has been like with Swift around the team.

“She’s been great,” he said on the Jan. 29 episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, while noting he already knew her from her dad playing football at the University of Delaware.

“That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, ‘I know your coach,” he continued.

Reid says Swift has been a pleasure to have around.

“She’s a good girl and I’m happy for Trav and there has been no distraction that way, at all. And Travis handled it right. She’s handled it right. We just move forward, so it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

The Chiefs will now set their sights on winning the franchise’s third Super Bowl in the last five years when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The run to the big game was slightly different this season for the 11-6 Chiefs, who were not as dominant as past years. Travis Kelce says that makes this experience even more enjoyable than previous AFC titles.

“It feels like it’s a little bit sweeter, man,” he said on “New Heights.” “I don’t want to rip out anyone’s heart in KC, but this road to where we are now has been more of a challenge, which means you have to overcome more, which means it kind means a little bit more.”

Travis Kelce also said winning the game on the road in Baltimore, instead of their home field at Arrowhead Stadium, was something he won’t soon forget.

“Although I cherish all the games that I play in Arrowhead (Stadium), every single one of them, baby, this one meant a lot, man, because, it meant a lot because the guys we had and how we persevered through a lot of the things we weren’t doing during the season and it just felt that much better with those guys,” he said.

