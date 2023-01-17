Todd and Julie Chrisley are facing the start of their respective prison sentences.

After the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to multiple years in federal prison for tax fraud, both Todd and Julie reported to their respective prison locations on Jan. 17 to begin serving their time, E! News has learned.

Todd has reported to Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida, while Julie began her sentence at a different federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following the couple's federal indictment in August 2019, both Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. However, in June, the pair were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury on all counts. Five months later, Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with Julie sentenced to serve seven.

"Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan told E! News in a Nov. 21 statement. "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."

The family's attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, said that the sentencing proved to be a "difficult day" for the Chrisleys.

"But Todd and Julie are people of faith," he told E! News in a Nov. 22 statement. "And that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."

After news broke of the pair's convictions, both Julie and Todd received support from other public figures, including "The Voice" alum Raelynn, who called the couple "some of the most amazing and giving people I have ever met."

"To see the results of today is absolutely DISGUSTING," she wrote in a Nov. 21 Instagram Stories post. "The lies and misinformation that have been spread about this case and this family are uncanny."

Additionally, the country singer said that she hopes the court system starts "actually sentencing people who commit crimes. NOT GOOD PEOPLE WHO HELP AND LOVE PEOPLE."

But the 28-year-old wasn't the only one who spoke out to defend the couple, with Todd and Julie's makeup artist Paige Szupello also sending love to the family publicly.

"The Chrisley family are one of my life's absolute biggest blessings," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 21. "They are people just like us. I wouldn't wish what why're going through on my worst enemy, and to have to go through all of this in the spotlight, I can't even comprehend. This is a family. The most incredible family who make our world a better place."

Todd shares daughter Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, with ex Teresa Terry. The Chrisleys Knows Best star is also dad to son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 25, and son Grayson, 16, with Julie.

Ahead of their convictions, the couple previously thanked fans for the outpouring of well wishes they have received.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it's a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd said during the June 16 episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "We still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God's a miracle worker. That's what we're holding out for."