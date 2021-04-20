COVID-19

Ted Nugent, Who Once Dismissed COVID-19, Sickened by Virus

Nugent previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions

By The Associated Press

Ted Nugent
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Rocker Ted Nugent is revealing he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.”

"I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. “I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," adding: "So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the video shot at his Michigan ranch, the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer repeatedly uses racist slurs to refer to COVID-19 and reiterates his previous stance that he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine because he claims wrongly that “nobody knows what’s in it.”

Entertainment News

multiple sclerosis 5 hours ago

Selma Blair Recalls Moment She Knew Something Was Wrong Before MS Diagnosis

Kobe Bryant 6 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's Estate Not Renewing Lakers Legend's Nike Contract

Nugent, a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, previously called the pandemic a scam and has railed against public health restrictions. He has repeated a narrative pushed by conservative media and disputed by health experts that suggests the official death count from the coronavirus is inflated.

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they will probably or definitely not get vaccinated, compared with 12% of Democrats. The seven-day national average of cases remains over 60,000 new infections per day.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusTed Nugent
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us