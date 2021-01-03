tanya roberts

Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘That '70s Show' Star, Dead at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts, who starred as Midge on "That '70s Show" and appeared in Roger Moore's final James Bond film, has died at the age of 65

By Ryan Gajewski

American actress Tanya Roberts stars as Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film "A View To A Kill," 1984.
Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

Actress Tanya Roberts, known for the James Bond film "A View to a Kill" and the hit TV comedy "That '70s Show," has died at age 65.

Her rep confirmed to TMZ that the actress passed away Sunday after she collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 following a walk with her dogs. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator did not recover from the health issue that was not related to the coronavirus, according to her team.

Roberts, née Victoria Leigh Blum, starred as Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore's 007 in the 1985 flick "A View to a Kill."

Entertainment News

Lone Star NYE Dec 22, 2020

‘Lone Star NYE' Rang in 2021 With Music and Fireworks From Reunion Tower

food network 2 hours ago

Food Network Star Kerry Vincent Dead at 75

She appeared in a number of campy genre films and comedies throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, including 1979's "Racquet," 1982's "The Beastmaster," 1984's "Sheena" and 1986's "Body Slam."

She is perhaps best known for her role on "That '70s Show" as Midge Pinciotti, mom to Laura Prepon's character Donna. The popular Fox sitcom ran for eight seasons before signing off in 2006.

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Roberts was married to husband Barry Roberts from 1974 until he passed away in 2006. The couple had no children.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

tanya robertsjames bond
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us