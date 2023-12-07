‘Succession' and ‘Ferris Bueller' actor Alan Ruck sued over Hollywood pizzeria crash

A lawsuit has been filed against "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star Alan Ruck, alleging the actor caused a chain-reaction crash in Hollywood that left a man with severe injuries and his car totaled, NBC News reported.

Attorneys for Horacio Vela are seeking unspecified damages against Ruck, alleging negligence by the actor, according to the seven-page complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Representatives for Ruck did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Security camera video showed the Rivian R1T electric pickup rear-end a car at a stoplight, then strike a BMW SUV before it ended up partially inside Raffallo's Pizza.

According to the complaint, Vela was stopped at the red light when his Hyundai Elantra was hit by the Rivian. Vela claimed the impact sent his car into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle, according to the complaint.

Vela was hospitalized after the crash.

The crash caused significant damage to an exterior wall of the pizza shop.

Ruck played Cameron Frye in John Hughes' 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." He also had roles in "Class," "Three for the Road," "Young Guns II," "Speed," "Twister" and many other films and TV shows. He portrayed Connor Roy on the HBO series "Succession."

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.