Shaquille O'Neal to launch music festival in Fort Worth

Shaquille O’Neal will show North Texas his DJ Diesel persona on Sept. 16.

O’Neal, the 7-1 NBA legend and sometimes Carrollton resident, is debuting an electronic music festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, in Fort Worth.

The event will feature 14 entertainers across two stages at Panther Island Pavilion. O’Neal curated the lineup, which includes Alison Wonderland, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King, Crankdat, Jantsen, Layz, Emorfik, Hairitage, Leotrix, Charlitz Web, Soltan and Ruvlo b2b Celo.

