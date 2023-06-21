Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal to launch music festival in Fort Worth

By Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News

Shaquille O'Neal performs as DJ Diesel after the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 11, 2023 in Sonoma, Calif.(Logan Riely / Getty Images)
Shaquille O’Neal will show North Texas his DJ Diesel persona on Sept. 16.

O’Neal, the 7-1 NBA legend and sometimes Carrollton resident, is debuting an electronic music festival, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival, in Fort Worth.

The event will feature 14 entertainers across two stages at Panther Island Pavilion. O’Neal curated the lineup, which includes Alison Wonderland, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King, Crankdat, Jantsen, Layz, Emorfik, Hairitage, Leotrix, Charlitz Web, Soltan and Ruvlo b2b Celo.

