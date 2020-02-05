Pompeo Slam of Pelosi With ‘Simpsons’ Tweet Appears to Backfire

D'oh. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from his personal twitter account Tuesday using an image of Lisa Simpson from "The Simpsons" tearing up an essay in frustration. But it may have backfired in classic Homer Simpson fashion.

Pompeo's tweet came after Pelosi ripped up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech after he finished addressing a joint session of Congress.

But faithful viewers of the program (and there are millions of you) were quick to point out Pompeo perhaps didn't actually watch the episode he was referencing.

I wish I could be astounded by Mike Pompeo not understanding the irony of posting that Lisa Simpson screencap. I mean, he's either dumb or he gets it and is flaunting it. — Bojack Coastman (@BoFandomental) February 5, 2020

I can't tell if this is a sneaky, meta-endorsement of what Pelosi did or if Pompeo just didn't understand that episode of the Simpsons... https://t.co/6lWgE6wr15 — Jeff Hudecek (@JPHefe) February 5, 2020

Mike Pompeo tweeting a picture of Lisa Simpson is the best misunderstanding of pop culture since Paul Ryan said his favorite band is Rage Against the Machine — Drunkest Librarian (@DrunkestLibrary) February 5, 2020

The image Pompeo tweeted is from the season three "Simpsons" episode titled “Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington.” In the episode Lisa tears up her prize-winning essay about American values after witnessing a corrupt congressman accepting a bribe, shattering her faith in democracy.

In the episode Lisa also has some choice words for the current state of Washington D.C.

"The city of Washington was built on a stagnant swamp some two hundred years ago and very little has changed, she says. It stank then and it stinks now."

