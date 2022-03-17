blue origin

Pete Davidson No Longer Heading to Space on Jeff Bezos Rocket

The actor and 'SNL' star would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas

Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space next week on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star “is no longer able to join” the other five passengers on the next Blue Origin flight, Bezos' space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be on Blue Origin's fourth flight with passengers. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to Tuesday, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year.

The company said it will announce Davidson's replacement in the coming days. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying passengers.

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film “The King of Staten Island,” which was released in 2020.

