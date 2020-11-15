People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...
The 2020 PCAs aired live Sunday at 9 p.m. on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people. Fans cast over one billion votes this year, and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.
So many amazing stars were nominated, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each have seven nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.
And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too.
Jennifer Lopez took home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry received the People's Champion Award and Tracee Ellis Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award.
Scroll down for the complete People's Choice Awards 2020 winners and nominees list and keep checking back here all night for the latest winners updates.
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2020
WINNER: "Bad Boys for Life"
"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
"Extraction"
"Hamilton"
"Project Power"
"The Invisible Man
"The Old Guard"
"Trolls World Tour"
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"Like A Boss"
WINNER: "The Kissing Booth 2"
"The King of Staten Island"
"The Lovebirds"
"The Wrong Missy"
"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"
"Bill & Ted Face the Music"
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
"Bloodshot"
"Extraction"
WINNER: "Mulan"
"Power Project"
"Tenet"
"The Old Guard"
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
WINNER: "Hamilton"
"Dangerous Lies"
"Greyhound"
"I Still Believe"
"Invisible Man"
"The High Note"
"The Photograph"
"The Way Back"
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
"Dolittle"
"My Spy"
WINNER: "Onward"
"Scoob!"
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
"The Call of the Wild"
"The Willoughbys"
"Trolls World Tour"
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth, "Extraction"
Jamie Foxx, "Project Power"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Mark Wahlberg, "Spenser Confidential"
Robert Downey Jr., "Dolittle"
Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"
Vin Diesel, "Bloodshot"
WINNER: Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life"
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Camila Mendes, "Dangerous Lies"
Charlize Theron, "The Old Guard"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"
Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds"
Margot Robbie, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
Salma Hayek, "Like a Boss"
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, "Like A Boss"
Vanessa Hudgens, "Bad Boys for Life"
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
David Spade, "The Wrong Missy"
Issa Rae, "The Lovebirds"
WINNER: Joey King, "The Kissing Booth 2"
Keanu Reeves, "Bill & Ted Face the Music"
Noah Centineo, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You"
Pete Davidson, "The King of Staten Island"
Salma Hayek, "Like a Boss"
Will Ferrell, "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Charlize Theron, "The Old Guard"
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, "Extraction"
Jamie Foxx, "Project Power"
John David Washington, "Tenet"
Margot Robbie, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
Vanessa Hudgens, "Bad Boys for Life"
Vin Diesel, "Bloodshot"
Will Smith, "Bad Boys for Life"
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Ben Affleck, "The Way Back"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Invisible Man"
Issa Rae, "The Photograph"
KJ Apa, "I Still Believe"
WINNER: Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
Russell Crowe, "Unhinged"
Tom Hanks, "Greyhound"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "The High Note"
TV
THE SHOW OF 2020
WINNER: "Grey's Anatomy"
"Never Have I Ever"
"Outer Banks"
"The Bachelor"
"The Last Dance"
"The Masked Singer"
"This Is Us"
"Tiger King"
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
"Grey's Anatomy"
"Law & Order: SVU'
"Outer Banks"
"Ozark"
"Power"
WINNER: "Riverdale"
"The Walking Dead"
"This Is Us"
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
"Dead To Me"
"Grown-ish"
"Insecure"
"Modern Family"
WINNER: "Never Have I Ever"
"Saturday Night Live"
"Schitt's Creek"
"The Good Place"
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
"90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"
"Below Deck Mediterranean"
WINNER: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Love & Hip Hop: New York"
"Love Is Blind"
"Queer Eye"
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
"American Idol"
"America's Got Talent"
"Top Chef"
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
"The Bachelor"
"The Challenge: Total Madness"
"The Masked Singer"
WINNER: "The Voice"
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
WINNER: Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Jesse Williams, "Grey's Anatomy"
Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "Space Force"
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"
Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Sofía Vergara, "Modern Family"
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
Chase Stokes, "Outer Banks"
Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"
Ellen Pompeo, "Grey's Anatomy"
WINNER: Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: SVU"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, "Dead To Me"
Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place"
Kate McKinnon, "SNL"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
WINNER: Sofía Vergara, "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
"Good Morning America"
"Live With Kelly & Ryan"
"Red Table Talk"
WINNER: "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
"The View"
"The Wendy Williams Show"
"Today"
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
"Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen"
"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
"The Late Late Show with James Corden"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
WINNER: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
WINNER: Gigi Goode, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Hannah Ann Sluss, "The Bachelor"
Jaida Essence Hall, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Just Sam, "American Idol"
Madison Prewett, "The Bachelor"
Kandi Burruss, "The Masked Singer"
Rob Gronkowski, "The Masked Singer"
Sammie Cimarelli, "The Circle"
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
Darcey and Stacey Silva, "Darcey & Stacey"
Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"
Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
Kim Kardashian West, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
"Cheer"
"Love Is Blind"
"Never Have I Ever"
"Normal People"
WINNER: Outer Banks
"Ozark"
"Schitt's Creek"
"Tiger King"
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
"Legacies"
"Locke & Key"
"Supergirl"
"Supernatural"
WINNER: "Wynonna Earp"
"The Flash"
"The Umbrella Academy"
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
WINNER: "Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
"After Hours," The Weeknd
"High Off Life," Future
"Changes," Justin Bieber
"Chromatica," Lady Gaga
"Future Nostalgia," Dua Lipa
"Folklore," Taylor Swift
WINNER: "Map of the Soul: 7," BTS
"YHLQMDLG," Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
WINNER: Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
WINNER: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
WINNER: "Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
WINNER: "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
"About Love," Marina, "To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You"
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"
"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn"
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, "Mulan"
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, "Scoob!"
WINNER: "Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in "Miss Americana"
"Rare," Selena Gomez, "Normal People"
"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, "Trolls World Tour"
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Addison Rae
Charli D' Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D'Amelio
WINNER: Emma Chamberlain
JoJo Siwa
Liza Koshy
Loren Gray
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
WINNER: James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
WINNER: Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
WINNER: Doug The Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Dave Chappelle, "8:46"
George Lopez, "We'll Do It for Half"
Hannah Gadsby, "Douglas"
Jerry Seinfeld, "23 Hours to Kill"
Jo Koy, "In His Element"
WINNER: Leslie Jones, "Time Machine"
Pete Davidson, "Alive From New York"
Jim Gaffigan, "The Pale Tourist"
THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
WINNER: Zendaya
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
Bubba Wallace
WINNER: Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
WINNER: "Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain"
"Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard"
"Call Her Daddy"
"Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness"
"I Weigh With Jameela Jamil"
"Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad"
"Staying in With Emily & Kumail"
"The Viall Files"