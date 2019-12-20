Royal Family

Palace: Prince Philip Admitted to a London Hospital

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

Britain Royal Prince Philip
Matt Dunham/AP, File

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The palace said in a statement the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

Entertainment News

Aaron Hernandez 1 hour ago

Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Netflix’s Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 7 hours ago

‘Tonight’: ‘Sesame Street’ 50th Anniv. Rap With Fallon, Trotter

He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

The palace said Philip didn't travel by ambulance and it wasn't an emergency admission. The duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.

This article tagged under:

Royal FamilyQueen Elizabeth IIPrince Philip
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us