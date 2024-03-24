‘OK dang': Katy Perry reacts to Kelly Clarkson's cover of ‘Wide Awake' for ‘Kellyoke'

Katy Perry may be taking her song "Wide Awake" off any future set lists after Kelly Clarkson covered it on her talk show.

Perry commented on a video of Clarkson's performance that was uploaded to Instagram after the Grammy winner opened up her March 19 show with the hit song.

"OK dang I can never sing that again," Perry wrote.

The comment has received more than 2K likes as of March 22, many reassuring Perry that she's just as stellar when performing the 2013 song, which was part of her "Lugna Favoriter" album.

"This is my favorite song of yours and I feel every second when I [listen] to your version," wrote one commenter. "I love Kelly and the cover was amazing but I could never change your version."

"You two need to do a song together," encouraged another.

Clarkson regularly covers songs at the beginning of her talk show, with many performances going viral. At this time in 2023, fans praised her performance of “You Are a Tourist” by Death Cab for Cutie.

“Queen Kelly Clarkson is just out of this world gifted,” one user wrote.

Soon after, she wowed fans with her pronunciation of the Spanish lyrics in Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba.”

“Para bailar La Bamba/ Para bailar La Bamba/ Se necesita una poca de gracia,” she sang. “Una poca de gracia/ Pa’ mí, pa’ ti, arriba, arriba/ Y arriba, y arriba/ Por ti seré, por ti seré, por ti seré.”

“Is there nothing Kelly can’t sing???!! Wow she sounds amazing even in Spanish,” one person commented.

Could a Kellyoke album be in Clarkson's future? One can hope!

