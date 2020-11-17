Nick Jonas Is Returning to ‘The Voice' as a Coach

A favorite coach on “The Voice” is coming back!

Nick Jonas will return to the panel of rotating red chairs on the singing competition show's 20th season premiering this spring, NBC announced Tuesday. He’ll join current coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, as Gwen Stefani takes a step back from her coaching duties.

In a clip announcing the news, Clarkson, Shelton and Legend talk about how they don't know who the new coach will be when they walk into Jonas meditating and imagining how he will dominate the show.

"I've been living and breathing 'The Voice' since season 18," he says in the dream sequence where he also envisions making Shelton cry.

"Little do these coaches know I've grown stronger by the day. The newbie has now become the master," he continues.

Jonas, 28, was a coach on the Emmy-winning series in its 18th season last spring when he went all the way to the finals with his talented team member, Thunderstorm Artis.

Jonas is not one to back down from the heat of playful competition among the judges. When he announced October 2019 that he would be joining the show for the first time, he promised to give it his all.

“To be joining that crew of amazing coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton — while I'm excited to work with you guys, I'm coming for you," he said in a Twitter video.

Will that challenge carry over to Jonas' second season? Only time will tell.

