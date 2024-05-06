Miss USA 2023 is stepping away from the crown.

Noelia Voigt, 24, announced May 6 in an Instagram post that she is resigning from the coveted title to focus on her mental health.

Voigt shared a lengthy message on social media with the caption, in part, "I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being." She then thanked those for their "unwavering support."

In the text photo, Voigt shared, "In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I am grateful for the love and support of the fans, old and new, my family, my friends, my coaches, former state and local directors, and my darling beloved Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia. Lifelong friendships and connections that I had the opportunity to make along the way while attending different events, and competing at state pageants, Miss USA, and Miss Universe are invaluable things I will be forever grateful for," she continued.

Voigt wrote that her favorite part of her experience as Miss USA has been working with Smile Train and being an advocate for causes like anti-bullying, dating violence prevention and immigration rights. She also touched on her impact as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win the title.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt competes in the national costume competition at the Miss Universe Beauty Pageant in San Salvador, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," she continued in the text photo. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be.

"Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage," Voigt added. "Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."

TODAY.com has reached out to the Miss USA pageant for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Voigt was crowned Miss USA in September 2023, making history as the first Venezuelan-American woman to hold the title.

Prior to holding the accolade, Voigt attended the University of Alabama and the National Design Academy UK, where she studied interior design. She is also a licensed esthetician and has authored a children’s book titled “Maddie the Brave.”

Before claiming her Miss USA title, she was crowned Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020. Following that title, she won first runner-up at Miss Alabama USA for two consecutive years, in 2022 and 2023.

In November 2023, she represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from Today: