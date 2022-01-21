meat loaf

Meat Loaf, Rocker and ‘Bat Out of Hell' Singer, Dies at 74

"Our hearts are broken," a statement posted to the star's official Facebook page said early Friday. The celebrated singer and actor died with his wife, Deborah, at his side

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor whose "Bat Out of Hell" album became one of the best-selling of all time, has died at the age of 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," a post published on the star's official Facebook page early Friday said.

The rock musician, born Marvin Lee Aday, was surrounded by loved ones in the hours before his death.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," said the post, published at around 2:45 a.m. ET.

Remembering the Grammy winner's "amazing career" spanning six decades across the music and film industry, the post said the star had sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and starred in more than 65 films, including "Fight Club," Wayne's World" and "Focus."

