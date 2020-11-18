Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Says He Would Consider Running for Texas Governor

McConnaughey talked about a potential gubernatorial run during an interview with Hugh Hewitt about "Greenlights," his best-selling book

By Hannah Jones

Matthew McConnaughey said on Tuesday that he would consider trying his hand at a career in politics by running for governor of Texas.

McConnaughey sat down with Hugh Hewitt on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" for an interview about "Greenlights," his best-selling book.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," McConnaughey told Hewitt. "I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

McConnaughey talked about his goals and ideas concerning American politics, saying "I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again."

The actor also discussed the recent presidential election and former vice president Joe Biden's win over President Trump.

"Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize," McConnaughey said. "This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022.

