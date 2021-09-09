Logan Williams, Teen Actor From ‘The Flash,' Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner's Report Says

Logan Williams, a teen actor best known for his role as a young Barry Allen on the CW series "The Flash," died of an accidental drug overdose in April 2020, according to a coroner's report.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia found that Williams, 16, died of "acute drug toxicity" April 2 of last year in the Canadian city of Burnaby, classifying the death as "accidental."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The coroner's office "detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," the report said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Williams' mother, Marlyse, previously told the New York Post that a preliminary toxicology report showed her son died of a fentanyl overdose.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com