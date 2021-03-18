Late Night

Late-Night TV Show Hosts Decry Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings

"You cannot disconnect this violence from the racial stereotypes that people attach to Asian women," Trevor Noah said on "The Daily Show"

Trevor Noah
Some late-night TV show hosts used their stages Wednesday night to decry the Atlanta-area spa shootings that left eight people, including six Asian women, dead.

The shooting spree took place amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, bias incidents and racism since the start of the pandemic.

Research released Tuesday by the reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate revealed that nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over about a year during the pandemic and that a disproportionate number of the reports said the attacks were directed at women.

While authorities have said race does not appear to be a factor in the deadly incident, hosts such as Trevor Noah said they aren't buying it.

