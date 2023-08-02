Jamie Foxx shares how ‘courageous' sister Deidra Dixon saved his life in birthday message

Jamie Foxx reflected on his younger sister Deidra Dixon's role in saving his life following his medical emergency in a moving birthday tribute.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11," he wrote on Instagram Aug. 1, alongside a photo of the two. "'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft"

Foxx's message to the 46-year-old comes one week after he spoke for the first time about his hospitalization back in April. At the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx explained that her dad had suffered a "medical complication" and subsequently kept followers up to date on his recovery—including refuting rumors about his condition.

And in his first on-screen comments, the "Django Unchained" actor cited Deidra and Corinne among those who got him through the trying time.

"My sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life," the 55-year-old said. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

While the actor did not disclose his health ailment, he stated that he "went through something that I thought I would never ever go through."

And Foxx, who further noted that he went through "hell and back," acknowledged the curiosity over his condition and recovery. In fact, he explained why he's largely kept a low profile—aside from a recent appearance at Formula One event and a boat outing in Chicago—since his hospitalization.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he continued. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."