‘It's going to shock people': Jamie Lee Curtis Previews What's Next for the ‘Halloween' Franchise

“Halloween Kills” raked in an estimated $73 million dollars at the box office since it premiered. This is the second film in the “Halloween” trilogy from writer/director David Gordon Green. The movie is the twelfth installment in the long-running “Halloween” franchise and stars Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, who reprise their roles as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

Green co-wrote the film with Danny McBride, and Scott Teems and is reportedly finishing up the script for the last installment “Halloween Ends” right now.

Curtis has played Laurie Strode since the first film was unleashed on audiences in 1978. It’s been more than 40 years since we first met Laurie and Michael and watched their battle play out on the big screen. So will it all really come to an end? And will Laurie Strode ever find justice? NBC sat down with the star who says the final installment will “shock people.”

“The truth is, the end of ‘Halloween Ends’ is going to make people crazy,” Curtis said. “It’s going to shock people and it’s going to make people crazy.”

“Halloween Kills” is streaming now on Peacock and is also in theaters.