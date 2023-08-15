‘I love you, Lizzo!' Beyoncé shows support for singer amid controversy

Beyoncé is saying more than just Lizzo's name.

During her Aug. 14 concert in Atlanta, Beyoncé gave a special shoutout to the "About Damn Time" performer while performing her single, "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." As she ran down the list of iconic singers mentioned in her song, as seen in videos shared to social media, the "Formation" singer made sure to mention Lizzo's name, adding, "I love you, Lizzo!"

Queen Bey's latest shoutout comes two weeks after social media users pointed out that she did not mention Lizzo's name during an Aug. 1 concert in Massachusetts, leading some to speculate that the omit was connected to the singer's recent legal woes.

However, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles quickly slammed the notion and Lizzo's name was, in fact, mentioned during her Aug. 7 show in in Maryland.

In early August, three of Lizzo's former dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of creating a "hostile, abusive work environment."

Three former dancers for Lizzo are suing the music icon, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., claiming they endured sexual and religious harassment and a hostile work environment.

In a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News on Aug. 1, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez alleged they were subjected to a wide range of mistreatment while working with the "Cuz I Love You" singer, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination.

Two days after the lawsuit was filed, Lizzo shared a statement denying the "outrageous" claims.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she wrote, in part, in an Aug. 3 Instagram post. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Lizzo went on to note that she knows "what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

"I want to thank everyone who has reach out in support," she concluded, "to lift me up during this difficult time."