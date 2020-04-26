Home of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Struck by Gunfire

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a shooting that struck the home of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson last week, a sheriff’s spokesman said Sunday.

Witnesses described someone shooting from a truck at Robertson's home in West Monroe, east of Shreveport, said Glenn Springfield, spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured, and one suspect, Daniel King, Jr., was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting, the office said in a statement on Facebook.

The witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his teens or 20s was driving the truck, and other people were in the vehicle, Springfield said. It wasn't immediately clear if King was the driver.

