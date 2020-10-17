Oregon

‘Home Improvement' Actor Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested in Oregon

Police say Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911

Booking photo of Zachery Ty Bryan
Eugene Police Department via AP

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com “Home Improvement” was arrested in Oregon and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

The Eugene Police Department said officers were dispatched to a North Eugene apartment Friday night on a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighboring apartment.

Bryan reportedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

Entertainment News

Arlington Oct 17

Check Out Arlington Man's Massive Neon Sign Collection

Nielsen Oct 16

Biden Beats Trump in Town Hall Ratings Showdown

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1 a.m. Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Oregon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us