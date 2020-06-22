Film Producer, Elizabeth Hurley's Ex-Boyfriend Steve Bing Dead at 55

Hollywood producer and writer Steve Bing died Monday after falling from the balcony of an apartment on the 27th floor of a Century City high-rise, according to friends of the philanthropist and real estate fortune heir.

Bing was 55.

Authorities could not say whether the death was an accident or intentional. No foul play was suspected in the death and Bing was "tentatively" identified by police, law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

Bing produced over a dozen films and had a half dozen writing credits, including "Kangaroo Jack," according to IMDB. Bing had two children, including a child with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

