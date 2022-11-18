Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance is no longer the same as it was.

The couple and "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars are taking a break after about two years of dating, E! News confirms.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source told People. "It's a very amicable decision."

Prior to dating Styles, Wilde was engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. News that she and the "Ted Lasso" star quietly ended their nine-year relationship surfaced in November 2020, after Styles joined the cast of "Don't Worry Darling."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Olivia Wilde and her kids had fun at Harry’s House! The 38-year-old director brought her two kids, eight-year-old son Otis and six-year-old daughter Daisy, to the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

In a December 2020 interview with Vogue, the actress recalled how she and the film's costume designer Arianne Phillips "did a little victory dance" when they initially learned that Harry had signed onto the project, which Wilde also directed.

Describing the One Direction alum as a man "truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity" with a "real appreciation for fashion and style," Wilde said at the time, "I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."

The two were first romantically linked in January 2021, when they were snapped holding hands at a wedding for Styles' manager Jeff Azoff. As time went on, the couple were more open about stepping out together, with Wilde sometimes spotted in the crowd at Harry's concerts, but refrained from sharing details about their love lives to the press.

Why? "It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," Wilde told Vogue in January. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

Olivia Wilde seems to be responding to growing speculation surrounding the final days of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" director shared an excerpt from Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn," which featured the recipe for a salad dressing.

Styles echoed the same sentiments about privacy in an August profile with Rolling Stone, saying, "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."

In fact, the duo was so protective of their relationship that they did not walk the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" in September. Instead, Styles and Wilde chose to pose for a group shot with actress Sydney Chandler sandwiched between them.

Addressing their notoriously private romance, Wilde later told Variety, "I'm not going to say anything about it because I've never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

E! News has reached out to their reps and hasn't received a comment.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles glammed up on Monday for the New York City premiere of their new movie together, "Don't Worry Darling," but they weren't exactly showing off lovey-dovey vibes. The couple didn't seem to interact much, and in the cast photo, they stood on opposites sides from each other. They did share one brief interaction but neither one of them appeared to be smiling. The couple's distance comes just weeks after they also stayed apart on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.