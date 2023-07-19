Emily Ratajkowski shows off fiery new red hair color

Emily Ratajkowski is red hot this summer—literally.

The supermodel recently swapped her brunette hair for an amber color, sharing the new hairstyle on Instagram alongside photos of herself in a daring bodysuit.

In the snapshots, Ratajkowski is seen posing on a couch as her red hair is highlighted by the camera's flash. She captioned the Instagram carousel on July 18, "gone red."

The 32-year-old then showed off the hairstyle during a July 19 stroll in New York City, pairing her look with a lime green dress and nude heels.

So, why red? "It's something Emily hasn't done before," her hair colorist Jenna Perry told InStyle on the same day, "and she wanted to be playful and do something fun for summer."

However, the crimson tresses may not be here to stay. "Because I know this is a temporary thing for Emily," she noted, "I didn't want to do anything too permanent and high maintenance if she goes back to her classic brunette shade."

And if fans are influenced by Ratajkowski's red hair, Jenna is giving a nod of approval. After all, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Thee Stallion, Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter have all given red hair a try in the past.

"[Red] is just so sultry and seductive; I love that it is still a trend, and these girls are doing it," she added. "It's so playful and fun!"