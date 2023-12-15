‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' to air final season in 2024, Larry David confirms

Fans of Larry David's long-running HBO comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will have to finally say goodbye after the series airs its finale in 2024.

In a statement to Variety, the "Seinfeld" co-creator confirmed the show's upcoming season 12 would be its last, with the finale for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" set to air April 7, 2024.

“As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” David said in a statement to Variety. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" first aired as a one-time hour special on HBO in 1999, but after the special's success it was launched into a full series.

The show has gone on to be nominated for 51 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes, winning Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 2003.

The show stars Larry David as a parody of himself, alongside his manager Jeff Greene (played by Jeff Garlin), Jeff's wife Susie (played by Susie Essmen) and his wife (later ex-wife) Cheryl (played by Cheryl Hines). Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove also joined the show in season six to play Leon Black, a man who moves into Larry's house after Hurricane Katrina.

The show also has celebrities and friends of Larry David appear on the show, including Richard Lewis, Ted Danson and the late Bob Einstein (who went by the name Marty Funkhouser on the show).

David first became known for being the co-creator of the 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld," alongside Jerry Seinfeld. David also worked as showrunner, writer and executive producer of the No. 1 hit for its first seven seasons.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is set to premiere its 10-episode final season on Feb. 4, 2024, with the series finale coming out on HBO and Max on April 7, 2024.

This month marks 25 years since the series finale of "Seinfeld" aired.