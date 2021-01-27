Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman, Oscar and Emmy Winner, Dies at 94

Leachman was known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own spinoff

Actress Cloris Leachman attends the Last Chance For Animals' Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Cloris Leachman, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for "The Last Picture Show" and multiple Emmys, has died. She was 94.

Leachman, known for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and her own spinoff, died Wednesday of natural causes in Encinitas, California, according to a representative. 

"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," said her manager, Juliet Green. "There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic." 

Entertainment News

Kristen Stewart 7 mins ago

Kristen Stewart is Unrecognizable as Princess Diana in 1st Look at New Movie

State Fair of Texas 55 mins ago

State Fair of Texas Brings Back Virtual Creative Arts Competitions

A native of Iowa who grew up outside Des Moines in an isolated home without running water, she began piano lessons as a child. Since the family couldn't afford a piano, she practiced on a cardboard drawing of piano keys.

She briefly studied theater at Northwestern University and competed in the Miss America pageant in 1946. She landed in New York soon thereafter, won roles in the theater and in the emerging world of live TV drama, as well as film.

In addition to her work in "The Last Picture Show," she is remembered as the frightening Frau Blucher in "Young Frankenstein."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Cloris LeachmanThe Mary Tyler Moore Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us