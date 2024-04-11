Christina Hall shares she's had ‘disturbing' infection for years

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christina Hall does not flip-flop on her health.

The HGTV host will soon be undergoing a dental procedure after a root canal infection she suffered four years ago returned.

"When I was 16 I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal," she wrote on Instagram Stories April 10. "In 2020 my dentist saw via x-ray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone."

However, Hall said the infection came back, though she experienced "zero symptoms."

"Pretty disturbing," she continued. "I'm taking care of it next week via explant, but leaving an infection that long can cause all kinds of complications."

The 40-year-old added, "With no root, you can't feel if there's a problem."

Hall has often been candid about her health journey. After struggling with stomach issues for years, the Flip or Flop alum started looking deeply into her well-being.

"I've talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts," she wrote in an October 2021 Instagram post, "and not ignore things going on in your body."

The following year, Hall underwent a scan after experiencing a variety of ailments, including Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux and brain fog. Following the test, she was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning.

"Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth," she shared on Instagram Stories December 2022. "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related."