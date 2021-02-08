‘Chicago Fire', ‘Chicago Med' and ‘Chicago P.D.' To Host Virtual “One Chicago Day” Fan Event

Get ready to really get your fix of NBC's Chicago shows.

"Chicago Fire", "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med" will be celebrating their first virtual One Chicago Day on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and everyone is invited. The event will be held on the NBC OneChicago YouTube channel and will be free to everyone.

The hour-long experience will include new interviews with the casts, highlights from fan-favorite themed YouTube videos and a trivia game hosted by "Chicago Fire's" David Eigenberg, featuring actors from all three shows.

Fans will also get in on behind-the-scenes tours of the sets, led by "Chicago P.D.'s" LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss and Chicago Fire's Kara Kilmer.

As if that weren't enough, there will be new content available all day on the One Chicago social accounts, and fans will have a chance to win One Chicago jackets based on their activity in the comments, community tab and various social platforms.

Watch a teaser for the event below!

Basically, if you're a One Chicago fan, there's something here for you. And if you're not a fan yet, maybe this is your chance to get in on all the Chicago fun.

The whole event kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 10, followed by new episodes of all three shows beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

You can also watch all seasons of all three shows on Peacock, which is also where you'll be able to find new One Chicago content in the Trending section.

