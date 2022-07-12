bruce stringsteen

‘The Boss' Is Back': Bruce Springsteen to Perform in Dallas

Springsteen's last performance in DFW was in 2016

By Holley Ford

Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

The Boss is coming to Big D!

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced their 2023 tour dates Tuesday morning.

They're making three stops in Texas.

Springsteen will perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on February 10, 2023. Then the band heads down to Houston's Toyota Center on Feb. 14 and Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.

Tickets for all three Texas shows go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

The Texas dates are part of a 31-date U.S. tour, before heading to Europe.

This is the first time Springsteen has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in Feb. 2017 and the first in North America since Sept. 2016.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.

Springsteen and The E Street Band last performed in Dallas in April 2016.

