Broadway Honors Stephen Sondheim With ‘Sunday' Performance in Times Square

Broadway turned out in droves to pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at age 91, with a special performance of "Sunday."

Stars of the stage -- many who worked with Sondheim in the past, others greatly touched by his work -- filled the TKTS steps in Times Square for a Sunday afternoon tribute.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles were among dozens on hand to remember a giant of the theatre industry. Sondheim, responsible for countless acclaimed works including “Company,” “Follies” and “Sweeney Todd,” had a theater career that lasted decades.

"I think we all knew that we couldn't keep him forever, but it is a punch in the gut still to lose one of the greats," said Erin Davie, who currently stars in "Diana."

There were few dry eyes among the crowd gathered to perform one of the signature songs from "Sunday in the Park with George." Groban likened the turnout to honor Sondheim to "coming to church."

"His music is what got me into music, his music is what got me into theater," Groban said Sunday.

"I don't even think I have the words," said Bryan Terell Clark, currently on stage in "Thoughts of a Colored Man," trying to describe the weight of Sondheim's loss. "I think the last time I felt this way was probably when a family member passed away."