Britney Spears Gives Elton John a Gift That Is Out of This World

Britney Spears' gift she gave Elton John following the release of their duet, “Hold Me Closer,” is out of this world.

The British icon couldn’t help but show off the rocket ship-shaped salt and pepper shakers that Spears gave him.

“Thank you @britneyspears for the fabulous rocket salt and pepper shakers!!” Elton wrote on Instagram on Sept. 2, adding two rocket ship emojis. “@davidfurnish and I love them.” He also included the hashtag #HoldMeCloser.

John’s husband, David Furnish, also commented on the post, writing, “Thank you Tiny Dancer!!”

That same day, Spears also shared a message with her fans on Twitter and Instagram.

“Thank you to my fans for making my song number one for a week now,” she tweeted.

She also reflected on working with John, writing in a separate Instagram, “The fact that I’m doing a song with Elton .. makes me wanna freaking cry.”

“He’s me and my mother’s favorite musician,” she wrote, adding in part. “What an honor to be with such gifted hands!!!”

“Hold Me Closer,” which was released on Aug. 26, combines John’s hits “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.” The Rocket Man also spoke about working with Spears.

“I’m so excited to be able to do it with her because if it is a big hit, and I think it may be, it will give her so much more confidence than she’s got already and she will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy,” he said in an interview with The Guardian. “That’s all anybody in their right mind would want after she went through such a traumatic time.”

He also shared that it was his husband who suggested that Spears collaborate on the single with him.

“He said it would be wonderful for Britney Spears to do it. I said, that’s a pretty amazing idea. She hadn’t done anything for so long. I’d been following what’s been happening to her for a long time,” he said, referencing her conservatorship battle, which ended last year.

